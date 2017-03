France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's national debt has reached a danger zone at an estimated 93.4 percent economic output last year, the head of the public audit office said on Thursday.

"The level that's been reached has put our country in a danger zone," the president of the audit office Didier Migaud said in a speech. "Efforts undertaken so far are not sufficient to get out."

France's national debt stood at 90.2 percent of GDP at the end of 2012.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)