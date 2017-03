PARIS France's national debt rose to the equivalent of 95.2 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the third quarter, from 95.1 percent at the end of the previous quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.

The INSEE national statistics agency said total debt stood at 2,031.5 billion euros at end of the third quarter, compared to 2,024 billion at the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Mark John)