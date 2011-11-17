FRANKFURT The recent developments in debt markets are not related to economic fundamentals any more and have become "quite bizarre," the head of the French debt management office said on Thursday.

"What is clear is that you have a market environment which has recently developed and which has its own dynamic, its own self-fulfilling prophesy in a way, which is very far from any evaluation of any elements of fundamental analysis of whatever country," French AFT Chief Executive Philippe Mills said at the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt.

"You start to see over the last few days price actions which are honestly quite bizarre," Mills added.

With reference to credit ratings group Standard & Poor's last week accidentally release of a report saying France's triple-A rating had been lowered, only to correct itself hours later, Mill said: "It is something of course which is quite disturbing in these extreme nervousness of markets."

