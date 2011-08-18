PARIS No one in France's Socialist Party will back the inclusion of a constitutional rule to limit public deficits as proposed by President Nicolas Sarkozy, left-wing presidential hopeful Francois Hollande said.

In an interview with Reuters, he reaffirmed the left's opposition to the constitutional fiscal rule after France and Germany said this week they would seek to have all euro zone states put budget-balancing clauses in their constitutions.

"I do not imagine there would be a Socialist who could vote for a golden rule which has no substance and which is foreseen for 2013, so for me the issue is resolved," Hollande said.

Germany has a constitutional rule on budget discipline, but French President Nicolas Sarkozy cannot muster the super-majority he would need in a two-chamber parliamentary vote to get such a clause written into France's constitution.

His proposal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to have all euro zone states put fiscal rules in their constitutions has forced France's main opposition party into a corner eight months from a presidential election. Opposition to the proposal may look like it is blocking a euro zone-wide plan.

Echoing sentiment across French media on Thursday, Le Figaro columnist Yves Threard wrote in an editorial that the Socialist Party had "its two feet stuck in clay" because of a position that had been "overtaken by events."

The call for euro-wide fiscal controls was part of a package of ideas announced by Sarkozy and Merkel aimed at restoring markets' shaken faith in the euro.

While the fiscal rule planned in France is not binding, it is seen as symbolic of France's commitment to reining in public finances. Analysts say that a failure by Sarkozy to pass the measure could be a trigger for rating agencies to put France's 'AAA' rating on negative watch.

The Socialist Party has pledged to make deficit-cutting a priority if it wins power, but is against a constitutional rule it says would have limited impact as numerical deficit ceilings would still be left for successive governments to fix.

"If I am elected president in May 2012, I will have the parliament vote on a law on public finances and its aim will be to respect our European commitments," Hollande told Reuters.

The favourite to run for the left in the two-round election next April and May, Hollande said he expected the fiscal rule debate to be a big part of the election campaign.

Martine Aubry, running second to Hollande in polls, also opposes the fiscal rule idea. Other contenders like Segolene Royal and Manuel Valls are more open to discussion.

The party plans to discuss the issue internally at a meeting on Tuesday, before its annual party congress.

(Additional reporting and writing by Catherine Bremer)