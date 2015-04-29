Loud explosion heard in St Petersburg building, no one hurt
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
PARIS France will reduce by more than half the number of army job cuts it initially planned over the next five years to ensure it has the resources to counter terrorism threats at home and abroad, a source at the offices of President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.
"The military budget forecasts 34,000 job cuts, (but) 18,500 will now be preserved," the source said.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing by Brian Love)
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
ANKARA A bloc of conservative Iranian political parties has nominated a powerful cleric as their candidate to run in next month's presidential election to try to unseat the moderate Hassan Rouhani, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.
BEIRUT The Syrian government set conditions on Thursday for any international inquiry into a suspected chemical attack that killed scores of people, saying it must not be "politicised" and should set out from Damascus and not Turkey.