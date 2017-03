Jens Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, speaks during a news conference in Berlin, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT The bending of Europe's budget rules for France is "worrying", Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told the Maerkische Allgemeine Zeitung German newspaper.

The European Commission on Wednesday granted France two extra years to bring its deficit under an EU limit of 3 percent of output but urged it to specify new consolidation measures and structural reforms within three months or face sanctions.

"The rules are hardly comprehensible, and the implementation resembles a political bazaar," Weidmann said.

