PARIS France cut its budget deficit to 5.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, beating an initial target of 5.7 percent, but public debt levels at the end the year outstripped expectations, data on Friday showed.

National statistics agency INSEE said total debt reached 1.717 trillion euros, or 85.8 percent of GDP, higher than the official target of 84.9 percent initally outlined in the 2012 budget bill.

The figure was up from 1.595 billion euros or 82.3 percent of GDP in 2010.

