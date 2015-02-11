Oil prices fall as Libya's output rebound boosts supply
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
PARIS France will not modify its deficit reduction targets, a government spokesman said after a public auditing body said there was a risk that the government target for this year would be overshot.
"There's nothing to change in the targets that were set," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said at a regular media briefing following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The euro zone's second-largest economy has repeatedly missed fiscal targets. It is aiming to bring back its deficit to 4.1 percent by the end of 2015, and its 4.4 percent public deficit-to-GDP ratio goal in 2014, even if respected, will be higher than initial pledges.
France's independent auditing body, the Cour des Comptes, said earlier the government's ability to respect its 2015 target of a deficit reduced to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product was "uncertain".
LONDON - Growth in Britain's construction industry slowed slightly in March, adding to signs that the economy has lost some of its strong momentum of late last year when it defied the shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday.