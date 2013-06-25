PARIS French opposition lawmakers in parliament's finance committee calculate the 2013 deficit will be higher than projected, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday, an assertion swiftly rejected by the government.

The Socialist government conceded earlier this year the downturn meant it could not keep its promise of cutting the deficit to 3 percent of economic output this year. It is currently targeting 3.7 percent of Gross Domestic Product and plans to bring it under three percent by 2015 at the latest.

But opposition lawmaker Gilles Carrez, head of the finance committee in parliament, said it had not kept spending under control and so the deficit would come in worse than expected.

"The deficit could rise above four percent of GDP in 2013," he told Le Figaro, estimating state revenues in 2013 would be 15 billion euros less than expected when the budget law was voted at the end of last year and spending - chiefly on social security items - 5 billion higher.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici immediately rejected the comments and said any adjustment to budget forecasts would, if necessary, only be made towards the end of the year.

"Public spending was under control in 2012 and will be under control in 2013," Moscovici told French radio RTL.

The government acknowledged in April that economic growth was proving weaker than expected, which it said would result in the French state's tax revenues likely falling 8 billion euros short of initial expectations this year.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Mark John)