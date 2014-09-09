BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
PARIS France's budget deficit widened to 84.1 billion euros (67.3 billion pounds) by the end of July from 80.8 billion a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
It said it had incurred expenses related to new investment programmes, while on the revenue side, the corporate tax take had fallen as a result of the CICE scheme of tax breaks intended to boost hiring and competitively.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.