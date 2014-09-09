PARIS France's budget deficit widened to 84.1 billion euros (67.3 billion pounds) by the end of July from 80.8 billion a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said it had incurred expenses related to new investment programmes, while on the revenue side, the corporate tax take had fallen as a result of the CICE scheme of tax breaks intended to boost hiring and competitively.

(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Andrew Callus)