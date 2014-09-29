French Minister of Social Affairs and Health Marisol Touraine attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France's social security deficit, a component of the overall deficit figure measured by the EU, will hit 11.7 billion euros this year instead of an originally forecast 9.8 billion, Health Minister Marisol Touraine said.

Touraine announced the figure ahead of the presentation on Monday of the 2015 welfare budget, which itself comes two days before Wednesday's presentation in parliament of the overall 2015 budget.

In 2013 the social security deficit stood at 12.5 billion euros. Touraine told France Inter the 2015 budget would not include a freeze in the level of welfare outgoings or a reduction in the level of reimbursements for treatments.

"Other measures are envisaged," she said without giving details.

France acknowledged earlier this month it would not be able to bring its overall deficit below three percent of output until 2017, two years later than agreed with EU partners. The 2015 target was already put back from an original timeframe of 2013.

