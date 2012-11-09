How do you say deja vu in Greek?
PARIS French central bank chief Christian Noyer said in an interview published on Friday the government was right to target a cut in the public deficit next year to 3 percent of gross domestic product.
In an interview with Vosges Matin and other regional media outlets, Noyer said he hoped recent decisions by euro zone governments would restore confidence in the currency bloc and that this would help economic growth to pick up in 2013.
Regarding his own country's goal of shrinking the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from a predicted 4.5 percent this year, Noyer said: "I am confident and the government is right to go for this target."
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.
MUNICH German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested on Saturday that the euro was too low for Germany but made clear that Berlin had no power to address this "problem" because monetary policy was set by the independent European Central Bank.