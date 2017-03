French Prime Minister Manuel Valls addresses a ceremony, held by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of World War One, at the French cathedral in Berlin, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday that France would respect its commitments to the European Union to bring down its deficit to 3 percent of economic out by the end of next year.

"Nobody can question France's credibility" on its deficit commitments, Valls told journalists in Berlin, where he was travelling as prime minister for the first time since being appointed in a cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

