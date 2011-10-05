PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Wednesday that a plan to support French-Belgian bank Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) could come by Thursday.

"I think that tomorrow a solution should be found," said Baroin, speaking on RTL radio, adding that Dexia could not stay in its current form. "It's indisputable."

Baroin also said that a solution involving French banks Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale would be the most "solid."

