Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Wednesday that a plan to support French-Belgian bank Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) could come by Thursday.
"I think that tomorrow a solution should be found," said Baroin, speaking on RTL radio, adding that Dexia could not stay in its current form. "It's indisputable."
Baroin also said that a solution involving French banks Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale would be the most "solid."
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Twitter Inc posted the slowest revenue growth since it went public four years ago, sending shares down more than 10 percent on Thursday on fears that rivals Snapchat and Facebook Inc were winning the war for advertising.