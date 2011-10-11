Out of pocket, Italians fall out of love with the euro
ROME When the Italian central bank's deputy governor joined a radio phone-in show last week, many callers asked why Italy didn't ditch the euro and return to its old lira currency.
PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday that a new financial entity to replace bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia as a lender to French local authorities will not offer any risky loan products.
"We have decided with the Postal Bank to create a bank for local authorities, to guarantee the financing of local authorities," Sarkozy told journalists during a trip to the Creuse region in central France.
"This bank will not distribute any risky products... The new bank will be up and running in a few months and obviously it will be able to offer loans to local authorities but also to small and medium-sized businesses," he added.
(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Nick Vinocur)
PARIS The French government's public deficit reduction target for 2017 will be "very difficult" to achieve, as it underestimates a rise in public spending and sets overly optimistic tax income forecasts, France's auditing court said on Wednesday.
LONDON British employers struggled to find the staff they needed in January, forcing them to increase starting salaries for permanent staff at the fastest pace in nine months, a survey showed on Wednesday.