PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday that a new financial entity to replace bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia as a lender to French local authorities will not offer any risky loan products.

"We have decided with the Postal Bank to create a bank for local authorities, to guarantee the financing of local authorities," Sarkozy told journalists during a trip to the Creuse region in central France.

"This bank will not distribute any risky products... The new bank will be up and running in a few months and obviously it will be able to offer loans to local authorities but also to small and medium-sized businesses," he added.

(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Nick Vinocur)