PARIS Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that French banks are generally in good health and that the central banks of France and Belgium would ensure that lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) has enough liquidity.

"We will ensure that there is enough liquidity ... we will loan Dexia as much as it needs," Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, told Europe 1 radio.

He also called "exaggerated and inexact" speculation that support of Dexia would threaten France's coveted AAA credit rating.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Toby Chopra)