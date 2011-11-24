PARIS France has nominated Treasury chief economist Benoit Coeure as a candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank, to replace outgoing board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Bini Smaghi resigned from his post on the ECB's six-member executive board earlier this month after coming under heavy political pressure to step down and make way for a Frenchman.

France was left without a seat on the board when Jean-Claude Trichet stood down as ECB president last month and was replaced by another Italian, Mario Draghi.

Viewed as a pragmatist by colleagues, Coeure is also deputy head of the Treasury.

The author of numerous books on economics and fluent in English and Japanese, he has played a key role during France's year-long presidency of the Group of 20 economic powers that ended this month.

"He has demonstrated the extent of his abilities and personal qualities, which he will use to the benefit of the ECB's board if he is appointed," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Born in 1969, a former student of the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique and National School of Statistics and Economic Administration (ENSAE), Coeure is an expert on the European economy.

He also co-chaired the Paris Club of creditor nations and is a former head of France's AFT debt management agency, giving him a close understanding of the dynamics of bond markets.

If confirmed, Coeure's arrival on the ECB's board would end a period of tension in which about the central bank's independence has been called into question due to pressure on Bini Smaghi to resign.

France has called on the ECB to help stop the euro zone's debt crisis from spreading by playing the role of lender of last resort in the face of entrenched opposition from the bank itself and from Germany.

Moments before Coeure was nominated to the executive board, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that France, like Germany, placed great value on the ECB's independence.

