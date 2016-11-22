Christmas holiday lights hang from trees to illuminate the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris as rush hour traffic fills the avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe, France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French shoppers plan to spend less online on average this Christmas, the country's e-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Tuesday, amid caution in view of a still struggling economy and elections next year.

France's gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded less strongly than expected in the third quarter with a 0.2 percent rise, as consumer spending stalled.

Shoppers are expected to spend an average 195 euros online for Christmas presents, down 2 percent from a year ago, Fevad said in a statement.

However, online Christmas retail sales are expected rise around 10 percent year-on-year to reach over 13.5 billion euros ($14.35 billion), as French shop online more frequently.

This would lift total online retail sales in France to over 71 billion euros in full-year 2016 from 64.9 billion in 2015, Fevad Director General Marc Lolivier told Reuters.

France is ranked as the fifth biggest e-commerce market worldwide. In Europe, only Britain is bigger.

In 2015, e-commerce represented an estimated 7 percent of retail sales in France.

($1 = 0.9411 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)