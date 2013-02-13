France's Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault attends the vote on the same-sex marriage bill at the National Assembly in Paris February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault acknowledged publicly for the first time on Wednesday that France was unlikely to cut its public deficit this year to a target of 3 percent of economic output.

"We won't be there exactly at 3 percent in 2013 for a simple reason because growth in France, in Europe and the world is weaker than expected," he said on France 3 television.

The government had staked its fiscal credibility on cutting the deficit to the 3-percent target this year, but most economist were expecting it to be missed because of weak growth.

