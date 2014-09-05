Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
PARIS French consumer confidence was stable in August for the third month in a row at 86, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Friday.
That result was slightly above that indicated by a Reuters poll of 12 economists who had an average forecast 85. The highest forecast was 89 and the lowest was 84. FRCONC=ECI
INSEE reported in its monthly consumer survey that households were slightly less worried about unemployment but that inflation concerns were the lowest since December 1999.
KEY FIGURES
Lg-term avg May June July Aug
Overall index adj 100 85 86 86 86
The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.