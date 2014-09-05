General view of the ground floor of the new Printemps department store in the Louvre Museum's Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French consumer confidence was stable in August for the third month in a row at 86, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Friday.

That result was slightly above that indicated by a Reuters poll of 12 economists who had an average forecast 85. The highest forecast was 89 and the lowest was 84. FRCONC=ECI

INSEE reported in its monthly consumer survey that households were slightly less worried about unemployment but that inflation concerns were the lowest since December 1999.

KEY FIGURES

Lg-term avg May June July Aug

Overall index adj 100 85 86 86 86

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)