PARIS The French consumer confidence index was unchanged at 96 in November versus October, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists had given an average forecast of 95. The highest forecast was 98 and the lowest was 93.

INSEE said the responses were collected between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17 and that 7 percent of them came after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

