HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
PARIS French consumer confidence for December stood at a nine-year high, the official INSEE statistics agency said, as unemployment fears receded slightly while households also felt more confident about their personal finances.
The December reading for consumer confidence came in at 99 points - stable compared to a revised 99 points for November, up from 98 previously. The two new readings were the highest since October 2007, INSEE said on Wednesday.
The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 at 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.