PARIS French consumer confidence stabilised at its long-term average of 100 points in March, in line with expectations and the third consecutive month at that level, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had an average forecast of 100. The highest forecast was 101 and the lowest was 99. FRCONC=ECI

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)