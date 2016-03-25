PARIS French consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in March to 94 from 95 in February, hitting the lowest level since August 2015 and drifting further away from its long-term average of 100, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 20 economists had expected it on average to pick up to 96. The highest forecast was 97 and the lowest was 94. FRCONC=ECI

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Leigh Thomas)