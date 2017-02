PARIS Consumer spending, the motor of France's economy, crept up by 0.1 percent in September in inflation-adjusted terms, bouncing back from a 0.8 percent fall the previous month, the national statistics agency INSEE said on Wednesday.

INSEE said September's small rise meant that for the third quarter as a whole consumer spending crept up by 0.2 percent. The monthly rise was due mainly to an increase in spending on housing furnishings, while spending on food and energy slipped.

(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Nick Vinocur)