Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
PARIS French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in December to the highest level since August, despite increased concerns about rising unemployment, data showed on Thursday.
National statistics agency INSEE said its index of consumer morale rose in the key holiday spending month to 86 from 84 in November, rising for the first time since May but staying well below the long-term average of 100.
According to a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the indicator has been expected to hold steady at 84, with estimates ranging from 83 to 85.
With France's economy struggling to eke out growth, household confidence has been gradually declining amid steadily rising unemployment, with jobless claims at a 14-year high.
INSEE's survey found the number of households bracing for higher unemployment rose again after a fall in November, though the increase was in part offset by reduced fears about future inflation.
Inflation has been declining recently and fell to the lowest level in over two years in November, according to figures from INSEE earlier this month.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.