PARIS French consumer confidence rose unexpectedly in December to the highest level since August, despite increased concerns about rising unemployment, data showed on Thursday.

National statistics agency INSEE said its index of consumer morale rose in the key holiday spending month to 86 from 84 in November, rising for the first time since May but staying well below the long-term average of 100.

According to a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the indicator has been expected to hold steady at 84, with estimates ranging from 83 to 85.

With France's economy struggling to eke out growth, household confidence has been gradually declining amid steadily rising unemployment, with jobless claims at a 14-year high.

INSEE's survey found the number of households bracing for higher unemployment rose again after a fall in November, though the increase was in part offset by reduced fears about future inflation.

Inflation has been declining recently and fell to the lowest level in over two years in November, according to figures from INSEE earlier this month.

