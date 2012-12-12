PARIS French inflation eased more than expected in November to the lowest in over two years as the cost of transport, communications and energy fell, data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Prices calculated on an EU-harmonised basis fell 0.2 percent month-on-month and rose 1.6 percent over 12 months, the slowest rate since August 2010.

Economists had forecast on average that consumer prices would hold steady in November compared to October and rise 1.8 percent over one year, according to a Reuters survey.

Prices have been gradually easing since reaching a post-crisis peak of 2.7 percent in November 2011 as the euro zone's second-biggest economy loses steam.

November's decline was driven by a 2.4-percent month-on-month fall in transport and communications prices and a 1.2-percent drop in energy prices.

INSEE's measure of underlying inflation, which excludes regulated tariffs and products with volatile prices, also eased, registering a 12-month increase of 0.7 percent after 0.9 percent in October.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)