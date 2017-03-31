A shopper buys vegetables on a market in Nice southern France, February 28. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS French consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in March, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 1.4 percent, preliminary EU-harmonised data released on Friday from the INSEE national statistics office showed.

The 12-month rate was in line with a Reuters poll of 18 economists' average forecast and was unchanged from the rate recorded the previous month.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices fell 0.2 percent in February, giving a 12-month rate of 3.9 percent.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)