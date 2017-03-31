Basic resources, retailers send European shares near two-month low
LONDON Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
PARIS French consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in March, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of 1.4 percent, preliminary EU-harmonised data released on Friday from the INSEE national statistics office showed.
The 12-month rate was in line with a Reuters poll of 18 economists' average forecast and was unchanged from the rate recorded the previous month.
Separately, INSEE said that producer prices fell 0.2 percent in February, giving a 12-month rate of 3.9 percent.
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.