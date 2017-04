PARIS French consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in April over one month, giving a year-on-year inflation rate of -0.1 percent, EU-harmonised data from on INSEE on Friday showed.

The annual rate was in line with economists expectations, which ranged from -0.2 percent to 0.1 percent, and marked the third month in a row that inflation was at -0.1 percent as falling energy prices to weigh on overall consumer prices.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)