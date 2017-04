PARIS French consumer spending rose by 0.3 percent from June to July and was flat in August, data published by statistics office INSEE showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices contracted by 0.9 percent month-on-month in August.

French public debt stood at 97.6 percent of GDP at the end of the second quarter vs 97.4 percent at the end of the first quarter, a separate set of data showed.

