PARIS French private employers added 11,000 jobs in September, accelerating the pace of hiring after creating 8,600 non-farm jobs in August, according to the first French job report from U.S. payrolls processor ADP published on Wednesday.

American Data Processing, which already produces a widely followed monthly job report for the United States, bases its non-farm payroll report on actual, declared headcount statistics from a sample of its French clients.

France's national statistics agency INSEE produces a quarterly non-farm payroll report 45 days after the end of the specific quarter, with an update 25 days later. ADP's report would be published about a fortnight after the month ended.

October data will be published on Nov. 16.

INSEE's latest data showed 23,800 jobs had been created in the non-farm private sector in the second quarter, after 7,100 jobs were lost in the first quarter.

France saw in September one of the biggest declines in its jobless total since the financial crisis, official data showed, in a sign gradual economic recovery may at last be reaching the labour market.

