PARIS France's economic growth ground to a halt in the first quarter as businesses slashed investment to weather the euro zone crisis and export sales slowed, national statistics agency INSEE said on Friday.

INSEE's final estimate of France's first quarter growth showed gross domestic product (GDP) unchanged quarter-on-quarter, confirming an initial estimate published last month.

The euro zone's second largest economy is cooling, after it eked out growth of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Many private economists forecast second quarter GDP to be flat to slightly lower, with a shallow rebound in the second half of the year.

Amid signs of a broad economic downturn in many countries in Europe, French President Francois Hollande has pushed for a package of measures to stimulate flagging growth, which will be discussed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Friday.

Household consumption spending increased by 0.2 percent in the first quarter versus the previous three month period, while government consumption jumped by 0.5 percent.

Investment by non-financial private sector companies slumped by 1.3 percent, while household investment fell 0.3 percent and government investment dropped by 0.2 percent.

Foreign trade sapped 0.2 percentage points from the overall growth figure, as imports grew by 0.8 percent after falling in the fourth quarter while the pace of export growth slowed to 0.2 percent.

France's 2012 government budget is built on a growth forecast of 0.7 percent for its 2-trillion-euro economy, set by the previous conservative government.

The Socialists, who won power in May, will unveil budget revisions next week, including about 7.5 billion euros ($9.32 billion) in tax rises, to bring the spending plan into line with private sector expectations for growth of just 0.3 percent this year.

The Socialists have pledged to meet France's deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP this year and 3.0 percent in 2013, despite the economic slowdown.

($1 = 0.8047 euros)

