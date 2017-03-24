Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
PARIS French corporate margins and households income fell in the fourth quarter of last year, the INSEE statistics agency said on Friday, while INSEE also confirmed previous estimates that the economy grew 0.4 percent from the previous quarter.
INSEE said that corporate profit margins slipped to 31.5 percent from 31.6 percent in the previous quarter as real wages rose slightly faster than productivity gains.
Meanwhile, growth in households real disposable income fell to 0.1 percent in the quarter from 0.6 percent in the previous month due to higher inflation and taxes.
With consumer spending up 0.6 percent in the quarter but growth in purchasing power nearly stagnant, the household savings rate fell to 14.5 percent from 14.9 percent in the previous quarter, INSEE added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.