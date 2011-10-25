PARIS France will revise down its economic outlook if it has to, Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on Tuesday, as expectations mount that GDP growth will fall far short of the government's forecast 1.75 percent next year.

A recent Reuters poll found economists are betting on gross domestic product growth of 0.9 percent to 1.0 percent in 2012, and the government has already indicated it could adjust its forecasts in the weeks ahead.

Last week, Germany's government nearly halved its forecast for growth next year to one percent due to dampened expectations for exports. A worse outlook for France would compound fears of a slowdown in Europe's two largest economies.

"It's premature to revise growth forecasts in a period of turbulence (but) if we have to revise our outlook after the European summit, given the situation in Europe with banks and the euro zone, we will do so," Pecresse told RTL radio.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin, speaking on Canal+ TV at the same time, said it was important to get the timing right of any adjustment, and move neither too slowly nor too quickly.

"We are working on the basis of an adjustment. If we overreact, we create a phenomenon of anxiety; if we underreact we lose time. So we will try to get the timing right," Baroin said.

Pecresse, also the government's spokeswoman, said the French would be asked to make new efforts if a bleaker growth outlook made fresh budget-trimming measures necessary to meet the country's public deficit targets.

Baroin said there was no question of cutting public sector salaries, however.

"Nothing in deficit management would justify such a measure. Nothing will hurt civil servant salaries," he said.

France has already laid out savings of 11 billion euros in its 2012 budget, largely through the closing of tax loopholes, but many economists say that extra belt-tightening is all but inevitable as France aims for a deficit of 3 percent in 2013.

