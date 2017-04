French President Francois Hollande visits the officer's school of Saint-Cyr-Coetquidan in Guer before delivering New Year's wishes in Guer, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damien Meyer/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said that new jobs creation measures that he announced on Monday would cost the state two billion euros ($2.2 billion).

"These two billion euros will be financed without any new taxes of any kind, in other words, they will be financed by savings," Hollande said in a speech unveiling the new measures which included subsidies for firms that hire.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)