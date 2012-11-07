France's President Francois Hollande speaks at a news conference at the end of the first session of a two-day European Union (EU) leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The European Commission sees France missing a target of cutting its public deficit to three percent of output next year because of slower-than-expected growth, France's daily Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the EU executive saw economic growth in France of just 0.4 percent next year, half the 0.8 percent level on which the government's 2013 budget is based.

Citing what it said was a draft of Commission forecasts due to be published later on Wednesday, Le Monde said the Commission concluded that the deficit goal can only be met in 2014. France's 2012 deficit is seen around 4.5 percent of output.

That outlook would chime with the views of many economists who believe Socialist President Francois Hollande has based his budget on over-optimistic growth targets as the country struggles to rebound from three quarters of stalled output.

Hollande's fiscal credibility is under scrutiny from foreign investors who are concerned France's record-low bond yields do not accurately reflect the fragility of its economy.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Catherine Bremer; editing by Mark John)