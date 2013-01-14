France's President Francois Hollande waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS France expects to broadly meet its 2012 public deficit target of 4.5 percent of economic output even if the central government deficit was slightly more than expected, the finance ministry said on Monday.

While the risk that France missed that 2012 target is small, many economists see a high chance that a weak economy will stop the government meeting its promise to cut the public deficit to the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

Last year's central government deficit came in at 87.2 billion euros ($116 billion), according to provisional figures. That was a billion euros more than the 86.2 billion euros foreseen in the last budget bill.

"This result broadly confirms the 2012 public deficit forecast for 4.5 percent of GDP with a slight downside risk," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned in November that aid to stricken French-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) could add to the deficit depending on how the European Union's Eurostat statistics agency ruled on the issue. It said at the time that the Dexia aid would bring the deficit to 4.6 pct if included.

The ministry said revenues came in weaker than expected in 2012 as value added sales tax (VAT), the state's biggest source of revenue, dropped towards the end of the year.

VAT came in at 133.4 billion euros, 3.3 billion euros below forecast, Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac said in an interview with Les Echos business newspaper, adding that corporate and income tax were better than expected.

Nominal state spending, excluding debt servicing and pensions, was less than budgeted in the last 2012 public finances bill from December. With French bond yields at record lows last year, servicing France's debt cost 1.2 billion euros less than originally expected.

President Francois Hollande's Socialist government has forecast 0.8 percent growth this year, but most economists see a rate closer to zero as the euro zone's second biggest economy grapples with weak demand and surging unemployment.

The low level of activity means that not only will tax revenues likely be weak but spending on programmes such as unemployment insurance will rise, crimping the public finances.

Estimating another 185,500 workers would become unemployed this year, the UNEDIC unemployment insurance agency forecast on Monday that its 2013 deficit would reach 5.0 billion euros, after 2.7 billion euros in 2012.

Cahuzac said that more money would be diverted towards fighting unemployment by tapping into a 8.5 billion euro general contingency reserve though precise amounts remained to be set.

While 630 million euros had been budgeted this year for foreign operations, Cahuzac said the amount would be increased if needed to pay for France's military intervention in Mali and withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he described as budget priorities. ($1 = 0.7493 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Brian Love/Ruth Pitchford)