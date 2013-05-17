France's Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici reacts as he visits a leather goods maker during a one-day visit focused on employment in rural areas at Avoudrey, eastern France, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he believed the French economy could begin to grow again in the second half of 2013, after data this week showed the country had slipped into recession.

"I think it will return during the course of the second half of 2013 - already in the second quarter even - and then we can make sure it develops in 2014," Moscovici told RTL radio, when asked about the outlook for Europe's number two economy.

Asked again whether he really thought the economy could grow in the second quarter, he replied: "I hope so."

Moscovici's comment came a day after a news conference by President Francois Hollande in which he said that his second year in office would be about going "on the offensive" to kickstart growth in a stalled economy.

On Wednesday, data from the INSEE statistics agency showed the French economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the first quarter due largely to weak exports. The economy also shrank in the last quarter of 2012, according to revised data.

Moscovici expressed confidence that France would return to moderate growth next year as a public investment bank geared at helping credit-starved small- and medium-size business powered up, and as Europe followed a more pro-growth agenda.

"As the president said, we don't expect a year of strong growth in 2014, but new momentum... should help to improve the situation," he said.

Separately, Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said France would continue consolidating its budget deficit next year by reducing spending, and not raising taxes further after broad increased this year.

"I want public accounts to be consolidated in 2014 and in the following years essentially by savings," he told BFM television.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Brian Love and Mark John)