PARIS President Francois Hollande's government vowed on Thursday to pursue public deficit targets through extra belt-tightening in the face of overspending and growing taxpayer revolts.

His government is seeking to keep its deficit reduction pledges to the European Union on track without cutting spending so much as to throttle growth, while at the same time not adding to France's already high tax burden with new levies.

Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said some new unbudgeted spending did not threaten this year's deficit target, while Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici sought to dispel European Commission doubts about France's plans to cut the public deficit below three percent of output in 2015.

Cazeneuve told Les Echos business daily nearly 3 billion euros in overspending this year would be offset by additional savings measures in an update of the 2013 budget due in a parliamentary bill to be presented next week.

"I will be uncompromising about respecting spending targets, which will allow us to meet our deficit forecast of 4.1 percent of GDP this year," Cazeneuve said.

The government wants to shift its focus next year from raising new taxes to reining in spending as it seeks to bring the deficit under the 3 percent level in 2015.

The European Commission forecast on Tuesday the deficit would be reduced to only 3.7 percent of output in 2015 in the absence of additional savings measures.

But Moscovici noted the EU's executive arm had opted not to take into account measures the government has proposed but have yet to be signed into law.

"We are on a deficit reduction path that will bring us below three percent in 2015," he told website Orange.

The European Commission, which has new powers to demand a redrafting of the national budgets of the 17 euro zone member states, will give its verdict on the public finance efforts of those countries on November 15.

Pressure is growing even within the government's own Socialist Party to abstain from further belt-tightening, which could make passing extra cuts in parliament tricky.

"We're fighting to get growth and if there is going to be growth there can't be savings as planned," senior Socialist lawmaker Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said on RTL radio.

Even though next year's budget foresees far fewer tax hikes than in recent years, the government has struggled to contain revolts over increases in the works.

In the space of several weeks it has been forced to back track on a planned change in corporate taxes and savings products and suspended a new tax levy on heavy truck traffic after violent protests in Brittany.

A CSA poll published on Thursday showed 67 percent of the people surveyed were ready to participate in street protests against further increases.

