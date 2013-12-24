PARIS Cold weather pushed up French consumers' heating bills last month but their spending on other goods stagnated, while firms saw their profit margins squeezed to their tightest in nearly 30 years due to higher taxes and weak growth.

With a cautious eye on near record unemployment of 10.9 percent, consumers appear reluctant to play their usual role as the motor of French growth, while businesses have been unable to take up the slack in Europe's second-biggest economy.

Overall consumer spending rose 1.4 percent last month, driven up by a 7.5 percent rise in energy bills in colder weather, INSEE statistics agency figures showed on Tuesday. That was well above economists' average estimate for a rise of only 0.4 percent as polled by Reuters.

Spending on manufactured goods rose just 0.1 percent, however, as households avoided big purchases amid high unemployment and dwindling purchasing power.

In a separate report on third-quarter economic output, INSEE said households' real gross disposable income fell 0.1 percent in the third quarter, pinched by a rising tax bill, while their savings rate remained high at 15.6 percent.

With higher taxes and welfare contributions hitting businesses, the corporate sector saw profit margins fall to 27.7 percent, the lowest level since the end of 1985.

The report also confirmed that the economy shrank 0.1 percent in the third quarter, although INSEE revised up its second-quarter reading to a growth rate of 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent.

The agency estimated last week that the economy rebounded slightly in the final three months of the year with growth of 0.4 percent.

It forecast however that growth would be too weak to get unemployment firmly on a downward trend as President Francois Hollande has promised to do.

With his economic credibility on the line with voters and EU partners, Hollande is struggling to rein in the public finances in the face of lacklustre growth and high unemployment.

In rare good news on that front, data from INSEE showed that the public debt eased in the third quarter to 92.7 percent of gross domestic product from 93.5 at the end of the previous three months.

The government expects the public debt to reach 93.4 percent of GDP this year before peaking at 95.1 percent next year.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)