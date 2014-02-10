Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Factory in Florange, Eastern France, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS France will eke out meagre economic growth in the first three months of 2014, the central bank said on Monday, as the euro zone's second-biggest economy struggles to avoid falling further behind the pack.

Data on Monday showed French industrial production dropped 0.3 percent in December from November, falling short of expectations, although the figure for the fourth quarter as whole was positive.

Retailer E. Leclerc meanwhile warned that a difficult economic climate would slow its sales growth this year, echoing comments made by rival Systeme U last week.

The weakness of France's recovery is adding to pressure on President Francois Hollande to deliver faster growth. The deeply unpopular Socialist has embarked on a shift to more business-friendly policies to bring down near-record unemployment.

In its first estimate of first-quarter GDP, the Bank of France forecast that the economy would grow 0.2 percent in January-March compared with the final quarter of 2013.

That would mark a slowdown from October-December, when the central bank has estimated the 2 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion) expanded 0.5 percent.

In contrast, the government of Germany, the 18-member currency bloc's economic powerhouse, is preparing to slightly raise its 2014 growth forecast to 1.75 percent as exports and domestic demand pick up.

Official statistics agency INSEE will publish fourth-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect growth on average of 0.2 percent.

INSEE said on Monday that industrial production rose 0.3 percent over the final three months of 2014, although output unexpectedly fell in December on weak refining and food production.

"Surveys released in January confirmed that November/December might have been only a temporary soft patch and that 2014 should start on a better foundation," Barclays economist for France Fabrice Montagne said. He forecast growth would edge up from 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter to 0.3 percent in the current three months.

LAGGING BEHIND

With near 11 percent unemployment driving his popularity to record lows, Hollande is counting on a planned 30 billion euro corporate tax break to ensure France does not fall too far behind other euro zone economies that are recovering faster.

"We want France to have growth above the euro zone average," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in an interview published on Monday as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit.

"France's place is not in the euro zone's average, but as a leader.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said last week the French economy was on course to grow 0.9 percent this year - in line with the government's estimate.

Moscovici told Reuters the economy could do even better thanks to Hollande's plan to phase out charges currently paid by companies to finance family benefits.

Hollande offered the tax break to companies on condition they commit to hiring and investing in France, but a survey published on Monday found 90 percent of those questioned thought the move would not create many jobs. Nevertheless, 69 percent of respondents approved of the shift towards supply-side economics.

The French central bank gave its forecast in its latest business sentiment survey, which showed that morale in the industrial sector was unchanged in January at 99, just below its long-term average of 100.

Confidence in the services sector improved slightly, rising to 94 from 93 in December and reaching its highest level in nearly two years. Both industrial and services companies reported that they expected business to pick up this month.

