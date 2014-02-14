PARIS The French economy grew slightly faster than expected in the final quarter of last year, boosted by investment and household spending, official data showed on Friday.

The INSEE national office said the euro zone's second-biggest economy posted growth of 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, beating economists' average expectation for 0.2 percent.

INSEE also said that growth was flat in the third quarter, revising the figure up from a preliminary estimate that the economy had contracted 0.1 percent.

The result meant that the 2 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion) economy grew 0.3 percent over the course of last year, more than the government's estimate of 0.1 percent.

President Francois Hollande's government expects growth will accelerate this year to at least 0.9 percent, driven by a rebound in corporate investment.

After hiking taxes during his first year in office, President Francois Hollande last month offered to phase out 30 billion euros in payroll tax in exchange for commitments from businesses to hire and invest in France.

A breakdown of the fourth quarter figures showed that growth was driven by 0.9 percent surge in corporate investment while public investment jumped 1.1 percent even though the government is trying to rein in spending.

Household spending, traditionally the motor of the French economy, also recovered with growth of 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7317 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)