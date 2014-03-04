PARIS The French Treasury cast doubt on a closely watched business survey on Tuesday, saying it badly reflected recent French growth trends, while the survey's compiler said public spending distorted the official GDP figures.

Markit's monthly index of purchasing managers (PMI) has for months showed French business activity to be contracting while much of the rest of the euro zone is recovering, leaving some economists and government officials perplexed.

The Markit surveys, for which Reuters holds exclusive rights to publish shortly before their release to the broader public, often move markets and usually come out earlier in the month than other business surveys.

A Treasury study said more upbeat surveys by official statistics office INSEE and the central bank better reflected the GDP trend since mid-2012 because they polled nearly 10,000 firms, about 10 times the number used for the PMI.

The Treasury noted that over the last two years the PMI data had indicated business activity fell close to the record lows seen during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. That was much weaker than the findings of other surveys, such as the business confidence indices of INSEE and the Bank of France.

Markit chief economist Chris Williamson hit back, saying that it was not so much the quantity of respondents that counted as the quality.

He said Markit made a great effort to ensure its sample was carefully calibrated to reflect the size of sectors in the economy, included top executives with a clear picture of business conditions and covered the same firms over a long period in order to be consistent.

"We stand by the survey," he said, adding that it closely tracked indicators such as private-sector payrolls.

"The only figures that seem to be eyebrow-raising are the GDP numbers, which have been buoyed by government spending and perhaps stock-building," he said.

Markit's composite index, covering both services and industry, has shown activity in retreat in all but two months over the last two years. But INSEE's GDP data showing the euro zone's second-biggest economy eked out 0.4 percent growth over those two years as a whole, when many other economies shrank.

However, public-sector consumption, which accounts for more than 25 percent of GDP, outpaced overall economic growth over the period, rising nearly 3 percent even though government has been trying to rein spending, according to Reuters calculations.

