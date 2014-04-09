French Prime Minister Manuel Valls sits in the hemicycle before his general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's new prime minister brought a welcome sense of urgency to his first major policy speech, but left open how to finance his supply-side reforms, fuelling fears of a return to deficit slippage.

In a 47-minute speech only days after his appointment, Manuel Valls laid out a stark appraisal of Europe's second-largest economy that earned upbeat reviews on Wednesday for its forthright tone and unflinching view of the country's mood.

But while Valls scored highly on form, his emphasis on growth over deficit-reduction and lack of detail on savings plans unsettled observers who worry France will seek to shirk a target of lowering its deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year.

Beyond already known plans to cut labour costs and simplify bureaucracy - both seen as mid-term boosts to the economy - critics said Valls had failed to flag further labour or service market reforms needed to unleash growth in years ahead.

"There is a clear change in tone that's very beneficial, with the clear understanding that companies will be the driver in any economic recovery," said Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec. "But Valls is vague on how the savings will be achieved and on the deficit, he seems to say: we'll do what we can."

If deficit targets are not kept, as some Socialist ministers have suggested, investors could grow worried about debt sustainability, prompting credit downgrades and even a reawakening of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, critics said.

"We would expect investors to be concerned about the potential implications of further deficit target leniency on debt sustainability," Morgan Stanley economist Olivier Bizimana wrote in a research note.

"Moreover, beyond the French case, investors could lose confidence in the ability of European institutions to enforce budgetary discipline in the euro area."

SAVINGS PLAN IS TOO VAGUE

Valls' speech to parliament on Tuesday amplified measures announced in January by Socialist President Francois Hollande as he shifted toward supply-side policies in a last-ditch attempt to bring down unemployment stuck above 10 percent.

On top of a planned 30-billion-euro reduction in labour costs, which Hollande had flagged, Valls said that France's corporate tax rate - currently among Europe's highest at 33.3 percent - would be lowered to 28 percent by 2020.

Employers' response was mixed.

"The tax measures need to be firmed up, and the timetable that's been announced seems inappropriate given the urgency of the economic situation," Pierre Gattaz, head of the Medef employer group, said in a statement.

On the deficit-reduction drive, Valls said the government would honour its EU commitments and broke down a planned 50 billion euros in savings shared between the state, public health, regional bureaucracy and as yet undefined social costs.

His government will offer more detail in mid-April when it sends a multi-year fiscal plan to the European Commission, which polices public finances in Europe.

However, economists said the savings package was less ambitious than it appeared at first because much 50 billion euros in savings would be cancelled out by the payroll tax cut, leaving around 20 billion to reduce a deficit.

Valls may struggle to deliver all 50 billion in savings, especially as regards an 11-billion tranche to be drawn from social programmes, which remains ill defined.

"Those 11 billion are especially vague," said Moec. "That's where they are going to miss the 3 percent."

NO MARGIN FOR MORE REFORM

Appointed in the wake of a bruising election defeat for the Socialist Party, Valls defied more than 80 members of his own party who disagree with the shift toward supply-side policies.

But while he comfortably won a confidence vote after his speech, he will face further opposition from leftist Socialists who vowed to water down the so-called "responsibility pact".

With union leaders also attacking the plan, saying it demands too little of employers in terms of hiring guarantees, Valls has scarce political margin for manoeuvre. He made no mention of any future reforms, despite calls from the European Commission to further ease hiring and firing rules.

On the job front, several economists said they expected unemployment to remain above 10 percent for several quarters as employers were likely to use labour cost cuts to start rebuilding depleted profit margins before they started hiring.

Philippe Louis, head of the reformist CFTC union, said that employers in most professional sectors were unlikely to agree to specific hiring targets as Hollande had suggested, and will instead offer job training or investment promises.

"When you look sector by sector, there are plenty of jobs to be created," he said. "But of course, it all depends on whether companies can rebuild their profit margins."

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Tom Heneghan)