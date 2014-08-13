France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R), Martin Schulz (C), candidate for the president of the European Commission, and French Socialist Party head Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (L) applaud after a political rally for Socialist party candidates running in the upcoming European... REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS The head of France's ruling Socialist Party told Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday it was "unavoidable" that France would abandon an EU target to cut its public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year.

The government has promised to clarify the state of the economy and public finances after the publication of second-quarter GDP data on Thursday, raising expectations of revisions to its growth and deficit forecasts deemed too optimistic by economists.

Asked by Les Echos if the 3 percent deficit target for 2015 should be scrapped, Socialist boss Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said: "It's unavoidable."

"Those ceilings were determined before the crisis. And, today, there is a new situation. There might be deflation. We need to take that into account. We need time to slash the deficit, to meet the 3 percent objective," he said.

The government declined to comment on Cambadelis' remarks. Finance Minister Michel Sapin is due to speak on French radio on Thursday morning after the GDP data is published.

A poll of 32 analysts surveyed by Reuters has forecast 0.1 percent growth for the euro zone's second-largest economy in the second quarter after no growth at all in the first quarter.

While officially sticking to deficit targets, France's top officials have been preparing the ground for another failure to meet those goals, using weak growth and inflation as grounds to seek leniency from EU partners. France has already won a two-year reprieve to meet the 3 percent target in 2015.

Record-high jobless numbers, 16-year-low housing starts, 5-year low inflation and waning industrial output: most indicators already give a bleak image of the economy in the second quarter, with higher consumer spending a rare bright spot.

ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in an interview with Le Monde daily on Wednesday that euro zone monetary policy should not aim to weaken the euro and individual member states should take steps to boost growth, rebuffing French calls for Germany and the European Central Bank to do more.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Roche)