Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
PARIS French consumer confidence eased slightly in May to 93 from 94 in April, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday, marking a pause after the index increased by a total eight points since last October.
A Reuters poll of 20 economists had an average forecast of 95. The highest forecast was 96 and the lowest was 92. A sharp drop in respondees' perception of their ability to save dragged the index lower. FRCONC=ECI
The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.
(Reporting by Mark John)
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.