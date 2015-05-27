A woman carries shopping bags in Strasbourg during the first day of winter sales in France January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French consumer confidence eased slightly in May to 93 from 94 in April, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday, marking a pause after the index increased by a total eight points since last October.

A Reuters poll of 20 economists had an average forecast of 95. The highest forecast was 96 and the lowest was 92. A sharp drop in respondees' perception of their ability to save dragged the index lower. FRCONC=ECI

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

(Reporting by Mark John)