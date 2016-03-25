Businessmen are seen on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS The French economy grew 0.3 percent in the final three months of 2015 from the previous quarter, the INSEE statistics agency said, confirming a previous estimate.

However, INSEE revised up its third quarter estimate to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent previously. In turn for the whole of 2015, INSEE also revised up growth to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.1 percent.

In its third reading of fourth quarter gross domestic product data, INSEE said that the household savings rate also rose to 15.9 percent from 15.5 percent in the previous three months while households' disposable income rose 0.4 percent over the period.

Meanwhile, non-financial corporations' profit margin as a percentage value added rose to 31.4 percent in from 31.1 percent, reaching the highest level since early 2011.

However, the improved profitability did not translate into a higher rate of investment, which was steady for the third quarter in a row at 23 percent of value added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)