French Finance Minister Michel Sapin speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The French government's target of 1.5 percent GDP growth this year is reasonable, French Finance and Economy Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

"The IMF said 1.6 percent before summer, now it says 1.3 percent. Its target changes all year long, ours does not. I set a 1.5 percent target, it is a reasonable target that we need to realise and we will work towards that," Sapin said on Europe 1 radio.

He said the government's support for transport firm Alstom was one example of how the government is nourishing that growth.

