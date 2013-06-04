UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
PARIS The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it saw the French government hard-pressed to meet its goal of reversing a long-running trend of rising unemployment by the end of this year.
"It will be difficult to reverse unemployment before the end of the year," the IMF's Mission Chief for France, Edward Gardner, told reporters, noting France's economic situation points to the jobless rate continuing to rise.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Bremer and Christian Plumb)
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.