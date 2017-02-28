A customer search in an aisle in a grocery store in Paris, France, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, giving an annual inflation rate of 1.4 percent, according to a preliminary estimate from the INSEE statistics office on Tuesday using EU harmonised data.

The reading was lower than economists' average forecast for an annual rate of 1.7 percent and marked a pull-back from a more than four-year high of 1.6 percent reached in January.

In a separate report, INSEE said producer prices rose 0.7 percent in January, giving a 12-month rate of 3.3 percent.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)